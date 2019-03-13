International Seaways (INSW) Announces Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 78.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%.

INSW opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $489.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Seaways and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

