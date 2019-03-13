International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,328.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

