Interface (TILE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Get Interface alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Interface from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $991.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,838,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Interface by 789.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 721,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 640,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interface by 1,346.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 644,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 600,184 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Interface by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,296 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $12,741,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.