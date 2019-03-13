Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Short Interest Up 51.6% in February

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,902,660 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the February 15th total of 3,232,927 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,174,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush set a $251.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $187.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $213,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 23,438 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total transaction of $3,018,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,558 shares of company stock worth $4,075,817 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-icpt-short-interest-up-51-6-in-february.html.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.