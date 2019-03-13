Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) EVP Buys $117,900.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Andrew Schiermeier purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTLA opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $761.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 308.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,659,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

