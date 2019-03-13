InspireMD (NSPR) Shares Down 6.3%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 950,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,250,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 162,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

