Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $797,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,568.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $813,350.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Keith Block sold 684 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $110,896.92.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $801,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $735,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $734,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $672,750.00.

On Thursday, December 20th, Keith Block sold 2,136 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $276,078.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.81. 5,157,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

