Insider Selling: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Major Shareholder Sells 35,800 Shares of Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $291,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mast Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 37,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $308,625.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 61,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $515,760.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 38,900 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $324,037.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 40,400 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $334,512.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $165,445.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,800 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $322,778.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 39,200 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $313,992.00.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 31,850 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $254,800.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 32,699 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $259,957.05.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 14,425 shares of Great Elm Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $114,678.75.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Great Elm Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

