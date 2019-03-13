Insider Selling: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth $209,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth $275,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 132.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

