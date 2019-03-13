Insider Selling: Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) SVP Sells 14,847 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LLY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,027,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,799,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $130.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

