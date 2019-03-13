Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CASY traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $129.19. 751,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $131.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/insider-selling-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy-insider-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.