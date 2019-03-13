Insider Selling: Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 248,010 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 248,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $13,070,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,804,036.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 3,771,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,304. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 6,771.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 690,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 749.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,132 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

