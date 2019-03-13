Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires 666,667 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,001.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,279,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RIBT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

