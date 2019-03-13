Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Insider Acquires 15 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £154.35 ($201.69).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,174 ($15.34).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.13).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

