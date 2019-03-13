Insider Buying: Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) COO Buys 5,820 Shares of Stock

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) COO Orla Gregory bought 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.25 per share, with a total value of $996,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.38. The stock had a trading volume of 39,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,251. Enstar Group Ltd. has a one year low of $150.32 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.74.

ESGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 61.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

