Insider Buying: Boart Longyear Ltd. (BLY) Insider Buys 54,600,000 Shares of Stock

Boart Longyear Ltd. (ASX:BLY) insider Richard Wallman acquired 54,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$218,400.00 ($154,893.62).

Richard Wallman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Richard Wallman acquired 15,000,000 shares of Boart Longyear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Boart Longyear stock remained flat at $A$0.00 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,015,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Boart Longyear Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.10 ($0.07).

About Boart Longyear

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Drilling Services and Global Products segments. It manufactures and sells drilling equipment and performance tooling to drilling services and mining industries.

