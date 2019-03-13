Innogy (IGY) PT Set at €36.76 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €36.76 ($42.74) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IGY. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.18 ($43.23).

Shares of ETR IGY opened at €40.41 ($46.99) on Wednesday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

