Innogy (IGY) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Innogy (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.18 ($43.23).

ETR IGY opened at €40.36 ($46.93) on Wednesday. Innogy has a 1-year low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 1-year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

