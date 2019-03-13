Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Announces Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE IEA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.
Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.