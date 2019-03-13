Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Announces Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEA opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 131.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 133,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 133,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 875,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

