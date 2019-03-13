Independent Bank Corp (INDB) President Gerard F. Nadeau Sells 2,500 Shares

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,653.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $103.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

