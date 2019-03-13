Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Independent Bank worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $116,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $160,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $565,121 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

