IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Rosenthal acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $539,078.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.