Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Achieves $123,936.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $123,936.00 and $2,095.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00387280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.01662675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00230092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,486 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.