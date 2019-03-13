Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,206 Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 217,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $107,682 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

