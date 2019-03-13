Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,426 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 88.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 170,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,618,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $71,049.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

