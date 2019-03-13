Iberdrola SA (IBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.58).

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. HSBC set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Iberdrola Company Profile

