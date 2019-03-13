Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Stake Decreased by 1922 Investment Co LLC

1922 Investment Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,569 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 100.0% of 1922 Investment Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1922 Investment Co LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 116.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,509,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,173,000 after purchasing an additional 812,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 659,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 35.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 626,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 67.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,616 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $145,967.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

