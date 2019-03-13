Hurco Companies (HURC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Gregory S. Volovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $430,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,018.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 367.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.