Hubii Network (HBT) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 55.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and $0.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00391042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01665238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00228278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004893 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

