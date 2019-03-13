HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Hits $22,216.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.75 million and $22,216.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.02341716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00471110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00023209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022657 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006598 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

