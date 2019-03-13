HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/htc-purenergy-htc-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-10.html.

About HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HTC Purenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC Purenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.