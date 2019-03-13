Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,147 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Green Dot by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 284,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Green Dot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,043,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.73. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. BTIG Research raised Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other news, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $168,432.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,825.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $338,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,252 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/hsbc-holdings-plc-purchases-5147-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot.html.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.