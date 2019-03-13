Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,760,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $255.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $8.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

