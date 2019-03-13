Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Reduced by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,966 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 3.4% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $254,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $46.26.
In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
