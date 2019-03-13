Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Holdings Reduced by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,966 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 3.4% of Mairs & Power INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $254,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $243,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $201,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

