Horizon North Logistics (HNL) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 14th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.80 to C$3.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

HNL stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.94. 689,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.48 and a one year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56.

In other news, Director Dale E. Tremblay sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$94,240.00.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.