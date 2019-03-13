Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $149.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

