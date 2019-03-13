Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a $0.3701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.54%.

In related news, COO John A. Gatling acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $31,252.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The gathering segment include natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression systems located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

