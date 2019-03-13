Hershey Co (HSY) Receives $100.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,941. Hershey has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $160,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $536,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,152 shares of company stock worth $3,184,565. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,235,000 after purchasing an additional 580,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

