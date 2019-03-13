Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Herc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Herc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Herc by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Herc has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Herc had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

