Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,094,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 462,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB) Trading Up 6.3%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/hemispherx-biopharma-heb-trading-up-6-3.html.

About Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

