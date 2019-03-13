Head-To-Head Survey: Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) vs. Line (LN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

2.1% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Line shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Line 1 1 6 0 2.63

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -111.23% -84.58% -44.44% Line -1.60% -2.60% -1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.52 -$22.28 million N/A N/A Line $2.14 billion 3.93 -$33.83 million $0.30 117.57

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Line.

Summary

Line beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.