Head to Head Review: Wins Finance (WINS) and America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Wins Finance alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Wins Finance does not pay a dividend.

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wins Finance and America First Multifamily Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,999.18 $10.49 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 5.74 $30.59 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wins Finance and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Wins Finance has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 46.47% 14.33% 4.08%

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Wins Finance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.