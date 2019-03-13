Head-To-Head Contrast: Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) & Its Peers

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS: BCAUY) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Brilliance China Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $785.10 million $647.66 million 7.24 Brilliance China Automotive Competitors $67.06 billion $3.40 billion 7.03

Brilliance China Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brilliance China Automotive. Brilliance China Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brilliance China Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Brilliance China Automotive Competitors -16.31% -51.17% -5.21%

Dividends

Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brilliance China Automotive pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 20.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brilliance China Automotive Competitors 645 1668 1892 125 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Brilliance China Automotive’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliance China Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.