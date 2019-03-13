Head-To-Head Analysis: Autoweb (AUTO) versus Line (LN)

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Autoweb has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autoweb and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoweb -78.46% -20.99% -15.13% Line -1.60% -2.60% -1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autoweb and Line’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoweb $142.13 million 0.41 -$64.96 million $0.29 15.34 Line $2.14 billion 3.93 -$33.83 million $0.30 117.57

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. Autoweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Line shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Autoweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Autoweb and Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoweb 0 2 1 0 2.33 Line 1 1 6 0 2.63

Autoweb presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Autoweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Line.

Summary

Line beats Autoweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location; and AutoWeb consumer traffic referral product that engages car buyers from the AutoWeb's network of automotive Websites to present them with offers based on their make and model of interest, as well as geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

