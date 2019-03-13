HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of UROV stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.