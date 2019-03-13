Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Receives $103.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

HAS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

