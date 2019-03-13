Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 41.3% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

