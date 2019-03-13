HarbourVest Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,571 shares during the period. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,432,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $49,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,392. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,587,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,460. 56.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

