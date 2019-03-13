H & R Block (HRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block’s third-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It’s loss per share (from continuing operations) was wider than expected. The company looks well poised to gain from opportunities offered by growing tax industry in both assisted and DIY channels. The company is also investing in price, technology and operational excellency. H&R Block's strong cash position allows it to pursue opportunities that exhibit true potential and positions it for sustainable clients, revenue and earnings growth. Despite such positives, H&R Block is likely to witness escalation in costs due to plans of investing heavily in technology and operations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its various operating activities. Shares of the company have declined in the past six months.”

HRB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,048. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,624.01% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

