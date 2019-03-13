GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Declares GBX 16 Dividend

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GVC stock traded down GBX 34.25 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 533.75 ($6.97). 5,177,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($13.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,098 ($14.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

In other news, insider Stephen Morana purchased 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £99,623.25 ($130,175.42). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total transaction of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

